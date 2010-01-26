13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 26, 2010
1. LOTD 260110 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole kept things short and sweet in this nude-hued Herve Leger dress. Teamed with sparkling clutch and gold heels, the 3 Words singer wore those famous locks in a tousled hairstyle and kept things sultry with smokey eyes and a gleaming bronzed glow.
January 26, 2010
2. LOTD 260110 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese was ultra-glam in glossy black as she took her pew front row at Alexis Mabille's Paris Couture show. Wearing a cross-over little black dress with ribbon tie, closed-toe bow-detail shoes and her black hair carefully styled in to a vintage updo, the burlesque dancer was the perfect front row fashion show guest.
January 26, 2010
3. LOTD 260110 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham in, dare we say it, flats? Yes indeed, that was the sight that greeted our very eyes as La Posh touched down at LAX on a flight from London Heathrow. VB wore a 60s look mod-style tunic dress with opaque tights, ballet flats and her fave bag - an Hermes Birkin - on her arm.
January 26, 2010
4. LOTD 260110 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue made her way to the front row at Christian Dior for the label's Haute Couture show in Paris in suitably chic style. Wearing a short-sleeved asymmetric jacket and tulip-shaped skirt, the singer wore glossy black peep-toes and her hair in a beehive updo for added glamour.
January 26, 2010
5. LOTD 260110 Beyonce
Beyonce was ultra-glamorous in a one-shouldered ruffled gown at the NRJ Awards afterparty at the Baoli nighclub in Cannes. The singer worked a strong beauty look with matching red lips and nails and a heavy fringe. Love those twinkling peep-toes!
