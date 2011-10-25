Keira Knightley is monochrome perfection! PLUS, see Emma Stone, Sarah Jessica Parker, Thandie Newton and Camilla Belle in today's best dressed!
Tuesday 25 October, 2011
October 25, 2011
1. Keira Knightley in Roksanda Ilincic
Keira was monochrome perfection at the premiere of A Dangerous Method in a cut-away black and white frock by Brit designer-to-the-stars, Roksanda Ilincic. The actress opted for simple black ankle strap sandals, no jewellery and scraped-back hair to keep the look ultra-slick.
October 25, 2011
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
SJP enjoyed a night at the movies with her husband Matthew Broderick and son James Wilke in a flouncy colour-block confection with a cute bow under the bust.
October 25, 2011
3. Emma Stone in Jonathan Saunders
It was another Brit designer on the red carpet last night, with It-girl Emma Stone championing Jonathan Saunders in this white panelled number. Teamed with bow-strap sandals and turquoise chandelier earrings, she was girly to the max at the 15th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala in LA.
October 25, 2011
4. Camilla Belle in Ralph Lauren Collection
The stunning Camilla was the belle of the Ralph Lauren ball in a black column gown by the designer.
October 25, 2011
5. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton won rave reviews for her performance in Death and a Maiden at last night's press night and we give her a standing ovation for her outfit, too! The thesp paired her ivory, black and red shift with a pair of aqua Nicholas Kirkwood shoes for a look that was at once bold and chic.
