13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 25, 2011
1. LOTD 250111 Kate Bosworth
The lovely Kate Bosworth continued her run of the spring/summer collections in this breathtaking lace floral gown at the Sundance Film Festival. Kate added a skinny brown leather belt to the dress, which was originally modelled on the catwalk by Karlie Kloss.
-
January 25, 2011
2. LOTD 250111 Blake Lively
The blonde beauty wrapped up warm on set of the latest episode of Gossip Girl in this belted plaid coat, a chunky green scarf and brown platform boots. We're loving love the purple Louis Vuitton arm candy!
-
January 25, 2011
3. LOTD 250111 Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts teamed a pretty lace top with basic black jeans and boots for a casual yet cool look.
-
January 25, 2011
4. LOTD 250111 Keira Knightley
Keira proved sheepskin is still the number one option for staying warm as she left The Comedy Theatre following her performance of The Children's Hour, in which she stars alongside Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss. She completed her off-duty ensemble with matching grey booties.
-
January 25, 2011
5. LOTD 250111 Kerry Washington
WOW! Check out Kerry Washington in this super-sexy body-con dress by Max Azria for Herve Leger. The sheer panels add curves to the actress' slim frame and the nude hue suits her glowing skin perfectly! A pair of Swarovski-encrusted sandals by Rene Caovilla.
