13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 25, 2009
1. LOTD 250809 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham put her best YSL Tribute-clad foot forward as she headed to Heathrow with son Romeo to catch a flight back to LA. We love Posh's stripey - spotty minidress with cute bow belt detail. Outsized shades in place and that all important Hermes Birkin bag in hand and The Posh One is flight-ready.
-
August 25, 2009
2. LOTD 250809 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was festival fabulous in teeny shorts, vest and shirt thrown over the top; perfect layering. Her fringed suede boots are a hip alternative to wellies and she staved off the sun with a wide-brimmed hat.
PHOTOS: SEE ALL THE PICS FROM THIS YEAR'S V FESTIVAL
-
August 25, 2009
3. LOTD 250809 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger was adorable in this ruffle-edged LBD. It's nice to see Diane has swapped the red carpet standard towering high heels for a pair of much more manageable two-tone flatties.
-
August 25, 2009
4. LOTD 250809 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift was back in London fresh from her stint at this year's V Festival. It seems the American singer has picked up on British festival fashion trends as she stepped out in this cute floral frock and tan heels.
-
August 25, 2009
5. LOTD 250809 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes embraced the sunshine in this brightly hued sundress as she stepped out in New York. Love the outsized flower print.
