13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 24, 2009
1. LOTD 241109 Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett went for a bold shot of colour in this regal purple one-shouldered Giorgio Armani gown at the Sydney Theatre Company event in New York. Blanchett is one lady who has the poise to always look elegant in whatever creation she chooses to wear on the red carpet but we particularly love this look; the soft upward turn of the shoulder and the tailored waist make the most of her toned figure.
-
November 24, 2009
2. LOTD 241109 Stella McCartney
Sharp dressing from Stella McCartney as she switched on the Christmas lights at her London boutique. Check our her partywear leggings - loving those lace panels down the side! The fashion designer donned an ultra-fitted peplum jacket over her outfit and chunky shoeboots finished the look.
-
November 24, 2009
3. LOTD 241109 Claire Danes
Claire Danes twinkled at the Me And Orson Welles film premiere in New York last night wearing a nude hued beaded minidress teamed with shocking pink peep-toe heels. We love Claire's smoky eye make-up… Very sultry!
-
November 24, 2009
4. LOTD 241109 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow embraced her softer side in a slate grey silk dress that fell off one shoulder. She teamed her soft frock with matching grey nail polish and black opaque tights and shoeboots.
-
November 24, 2009
5. LOTD 241109 Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley donned Preen's peacock-blue Matt Lightening minidress and showed off her glowing California tan in the process. She teamed her frock with outsized gold hoops and strappy gladiator heels and pulled her hair up into a loose bun.
