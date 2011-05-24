13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 24, 2011
1. Victoria Beckham
Pregnant Victoria Beckham was the perfect model for her own range yesterday in a black shift dress with an elaborate tie masking her blooming baby bump, towering court shoes (by Christian Louboutin) and a classic tan box bag, also from her own range. The Spice Girl showed her support for her manager Simon Fuller as he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
May 24, 2011
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez also was in attendance at Simon Fuller’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction, sporting a curve-hugging teal dress by Zac Posen, Brian Atwood nude courts (are we spotting a trend?) and a sparkling Brumani cocktail ring.
May 24, 2011
3. Rose Byrne
Bridesmaids starlet Rose Byrne was channelling the Seventies at a Moma event in NYC in a swirl-patterned Peter Pilotto chiffon frock and a blunt-cut fringe. She added sex appeal to the look with a pair of super-strappy black sandals.
May 24, 2011
4. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow was her typically chic self in easy tailoring as she promoted her new cookbook, Notes From My Kitchen Table, in London. The off-white blazer and khaki combo are stylish but low-key and the platform brown shoes add edge.
May 24, 2011
5. Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese worked poppy red head-to-toe with just a smattering of zebra print to break up the look. We love how she oozes old school glamour even by day.
Victoria Beckham
