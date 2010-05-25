13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 25, 2010
1. LOTD 250510 Sarah Jessica Parker
We knew Sarah Jessica Parker wouldn't disappoint at the Sex and the City 2 World Premiere! In fact, she exceeded expectation and simply wowed in her fluorescent yellow, one-shouldered Valentino Couture gown and silver satin Salvatore Ferragamo platform pumps. We LOVE!
May 25, 2010
2. LOTD 250510 Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis slipped out of her hot-pink Jean Desses dress and slipped into a stunning super-sparkly vintage Pierre Balmain Couture silver number for the Sex and the City 2 World Premiere after party. Just gorgeous.
May 25, 2010
3. LOTD 250510 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham hosted the launch of the LG Fashion Touch and, in typical Posh style, managed to steal the show in one her fab dresses from her own autumn/winter 2010 collection. We love the nude frock, and the tousled, mussed-up bob.
May 25, 2010
4. LOTD 250510 Eva Longoria
Along with her pal Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria hosted a Night of Fashion in association with the launch of the LG Fashion Touch. And she looked very much the sexy senorita in her ruffled black dress with sheer chiffon sleeves.
May 25, 2010
5. LOTD 250510 Vanessa Hudgens
We simply adored the cute sky-blue summery Tibi dress Vanessa Hudgens chose for the LG Fashion Touch launch party. The long, layered necklaces were a great accompaniment, but it's the orange-accented Jimmy Choos that really added chutzpah to the look!
