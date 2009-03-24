13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 24, 2009
1. Nicole Richie LOTD 24/03/09Nicole showed off her five-month pregnancy bump in a bright red and blue printed maxi-dress at a Unicef charity do in LA organised by her and partner Benji Madden's organisation, The Richie-Madden Children's Foundation. What an exemplary mama-to-be.
March 24, 2009
2. Rachel Zoe LOTD 24/03/09Nicole Richie and her ex-stylist Rachel Zoe have finally put their famous feud behind them. Zoe turned up to support Nicole and partner Benji Madden at their charity event in LA, where the duo both sported flowing gowns. Proof positive that the maxi-dress is still deeply fashionable.
March 24, 2009
3. Eva Mendes LOTD 24/03/09Eva Mendes looked fresh as a daisy in this crisp white sheath from the Calvin Klein resort collection. With its nipped-in waist and mid-calf hemline, it was the perfect get-up for Eva's sexy hourglass figure.
March 24, 2009
4. Reese Witherspoon LOTD 24/03/09Reese Witherspoon's navy frock, worn to the Monsters Vs Aliens premiere in LA, was classic with a twist thanks to the cut-out sleeve detailing. So chic.
March 24, 2009
5. Vanessa White LOTD 24/03/09Not only are we obsessed with The Saturdays' music but their style, too! The band always looks cute and bang on-trend in their colourful frocks, but Vanessa White stood out from the crowd in this bright yellow frock worn under an oversized grey jacket. The singer was celebrating her bandmate Rochelle Wiseman's 20th birthday at posh London hotspot Taman Gang.
Nicole Richie LOTD 24/03/09
