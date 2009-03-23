13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 23, 2009
1. Kate Bosworth LOTD 24/02/09There was something a little space age about the Alexander McQueen dress Kate Bosworth donned for Graydon Carter's Oscars bash. Worn with nude lips, gold heels and clutch this was bling but not in the least bit OTT.
-
March 23, 2009
2. Jessica Biel LOTD 24/02/09Jessica Biel was show-stopping in regal purple Oscar de la Renta at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. This dress was fresh off the catwalk having been shown at New York Fashion Week but days ago. In the spirit of all things glitzy and glamorous, Biel swapped the black belt which the dress appeared with on the catwalks for this gleaming gold waist-cincher.
-
March 23, 2009
3. Victoria Beckham LOTD 24/02/09The never knowingly underdressed Victoria Beckham looked movie-star glamorous as she took her boys to Cruz's 4th Birthday party in Los Angeles. Wearing a fitted navy blue dress of her own design paired with Dolce and Gabbana's cute bow headband she continued her run of faultless dressing.
-
March 23, 2009
4. Sienna Miller LOTD 24/02/09Sunday saw the first ever London Fashion Week catwalk show for Twenty8Twelve, the label Sienna Miller designs with sister, Savannah. The collection was a resounding success and Sienna took to the stage in a black ensemble by the label for the finale bow.
-
March 23, 2009
5. Cameron Diaz LOTD 24/02/09We love this ladylike look on Cameron Diaz! Cam sported a fit-and-flare red and black striped dress at the Independent Spirit Awards the day before the Oscars. Staying true to her natural girl next door style, she left her hair loose and kept the make-up natural.
March 23, 2009
