Look of the Day
August 24, 2010
Drew Barrymore has been wowing us with her recent red carpet offerings at the premieres of Going The Distance, and this jacquard Catherine Malandrino maxi has to be our favourite yet. A Balmain belt gave the look a little edge and those grown-out to-perfection locks gave a signature carefree Drew twist.
August 24, 2010
A crisp white shirt is a timeless fail-safe, and Rachel Bilson dressed her sleeveless ruffle-neck version to summer perfection while out and about in LA, with simple denim cut-offs and stunning leg-lengthening nude heels. An oversized satchel was the perfect finishing touch.
August 24, 2010
At the Going The Distance premiere in LA Kate Beckinsale worked a sleek but uber feminine look with super-high heels and a figure-hugging white studded mini by Versace.
August 24, 2010
It was a star-studded V festival 2010 and Gemma Arterton was among the A-listers to make an appearance in an on trend leopard-print top. Keeping things chic, she opted for knee-high leather boots over jeans and finished the look with red lips.
August 24, 2010
Out and about in London our favourite sci-fi fashionista Karen Gillan gave her vintage sheer dress an off-duty edge with simple suede boots and oversized sunglasses.
