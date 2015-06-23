13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 23, 2015
1. Jessica Chastain Looks Timelessly Elegant In Ralph Lauren
Ever elegant, our cover star Jessica Chastain looked classically chic in a simple monochrome Ralph Lauren dress at the label's Wimbledon Cocktail Party. She kept the look sharp with slicked back straight hair and a deep red lip.
June 23, 2015
2. Bella Thorne Does The Sheer Trend In Style
Bella Thorne showed off her figure in a bold red Julien Macdonald dress at the MuchMusic Video Awards, proving sheer can be seriously elegant. Her loosely curled strawberry blonde hair and simple make-up was the perfect complementing look.
June 23, 2015
3. Amber Heard Looks Every Inch The Hollywood Bombshell
Amber Heard is a style chameleon; not only does she suit that grungy Bohemian style but she can work a seriously glamorous look too, as she proved in this Dolce & Gabbana peplum dress with her blonde hair in voluminous waves and red lipstick.
June 23, 2015
4. Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Statement Balmain Crop Top
As well as a pair of classic black tailored trousers, Selena Gomez amped up her look with a statement Balmain crop top. The top, which the singer made her own by wearing it backwards, is in the Matches sale for £292. Fight you for it...
June 23, 2015
5. Mollie King Makes A Statement In Ralph Lauren
Usually one for simple pieces, Mollie King made a statement at the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Cocktail Party in an on point khaki dress with pocket detailing and a thick leather belt, contrasting the feminine tulle pleated skirt. What do you think of the look?
