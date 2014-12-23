13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 23, 2014
1. Keira Knightley Looked Ethereal In An Embellished Giambattista Valli Gown
Keira Knightley looked positively ethereal in a white embellished Giambattista Valli gown from the SS15 collection at the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood. She kept her hair, in maybe our favourite shade of the year - a warm chocolate brown, in glamorous swept-over curls, so attention wasn't detracted from the stunning leaf and branch detailing and a pretty lace overlay skirt.
-
December 23, 2014
2. Emma Watson Made A Style Statement In A Wide-Leg Misha Nonoo Jumpsuit
Emma Watson ditched the tailoring, mini dresses and gowns in favour of a fashion-forward Misha Nonoo design from the SS15 collection at the British Fashion Awards, where she (quite rightfully) won the British Style Icon Award. The deep V neckline balanced the silhoutte, and she kept the look classic with a simple swept-over hairstyle and a slick of red lipstick.
-
December 23, 2014
3. Victoria Beckham Worked A New Maxi Silhoutte From Her Resort Collection
Victoria Beckham shunned her slim-fit silhoutte in favour of a new flowing jumpsuit from her Resort 2015 collection at Claridge’s Hotel. The wide legs were balanced by a plunging deep V and beige strap, while she kept her hair and make-up looking effortlessly chic with a smokey eye and half-up, half-down 'do.
-
December 23, 2014
4. Sienna Miller Embraced Her Folk Style Roots In Galvan
Sienna Miller embraced her Boho style at the Foxcatcher screening at the 58th BFI London Film Festival in a slinky, metallic panelled Galvan AW14 design. Keeping to the trend, she worked a pretty plaited updo and barely-there bronze make-up.
-
December 23, 2014
5. Poppy Delevingne Gave The LBD A Fashion-Forward Edge In Valentino
Poppy Delevingne gave the LBD a fashion-forward edge in a simple, long-sleeved Valentino dress with a PVC trim, from the pre-fall 2014 collection, at the premiere of A String Of Naked Lightbulbs at the Curzon Cinema.
