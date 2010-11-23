The country crooner unveiled a radical new look on the red carpet at the American Music Awards, where she picked up the gong for Best Female Country Artist. Although her spangly metallic dress certainly was eye-catching, it was her hair that caught our attention. With a heavy fringe and ironed-out lengths, this is definitely a tougher, sexier Taylor than we’re used to – and we like it!

