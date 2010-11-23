13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 23, 2010
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively was curvy-licious at the 2BHappy jewellery launch in a figure-hugging nude-coloured Versace dress with fringed detailing. The Gossip Girl took advantage of her bare décolletage to show off a gorgeous pair of chandelier earrings and broke up the nude palette with some bronze bangles and matching sandals.
2. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman chose a sunny yellow tiered frock for her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman. The actress, who is publicising her hotly-anticipated Black Swan, kept accessories sleek and black to counter-balance the girliness of the dress.
3. Kate Bosworth
Our fashion crush worked a Sixties-style A-line dress by Chloe at the premiere of The Warrior’s Way in Seoul, Korea. A pair of matching cream kitten heels and a geometric necklace added the perfect finish.
4. Jessica Alba
The movie beauty chose a demure day dress by Rachel Comey for the CNN Heroes gala. We love the digital print on this spaghetti strap number and the colour combo of smokey grey and nude. Delish.
5. Taylor Swift
The country crooner unveiled a radical new look on the red carpet at the American Music Awards, where she picked up the gong for Best Female Country Artist. Although her spangly metallic dress certainly was eye-catching, it was her hair that caught our attention. With a heavy fringe and ironed-out lengths, this is definitely a tougher, sexier Taylor than we’re used to – and we like it!
