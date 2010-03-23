13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 23, 2010
1. lotd 230310 Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford slinked things up in this gunmetal-grey cocktail dress for a dinner in New York last night. The frock showed off that supermodel bod to perfection and she teamed the outfit with classic peep-toe heels and a pewter clutch bag.
-
March 23, 2010
2. lotd 230310 Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell was sweet in this adorable Monique Lhuillier black cocktail dress at the Genesis Awards. The pretty frock featured a tiered effect topped with nude embellished neckline which Kristen teamed with Jimmy Choo courts. The actress added a rosy make-up look for springtime perfection.
-
March 23, 2010
3. lotd 230310 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston went for the little white dress look while she was filming on the set of her latest film, Just Go With It. We love the white dress against Jen's California tan... Teamed with gold accents and strappy sandals this is a luxe summertime look.
-
March 23, 2010
4. lotd 230210 Anna Friel
Anna Friel got rock chick with it as she went shopping at The Grove in LA. Waring a belted jersey dress and tux jacket she teamed the look with OTK boots, gold statement necklace, gold bag and aviator shades.
-
March 23, 2010
5. lotd 230310 America Ferrera
Ugly Betty no more! America Ferrera went for a bustier top and peg-leg trouser combo from Milly spring 2010 at the How To Tame Your Dragon premiere cinching her look with a statement belt and adding Christian Louboutin Very Jaws platform peep-toes for height.
lotd 230310 Cindy Crawford
