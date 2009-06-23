13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 23, 2009
1. lotd 230609 Cameron Diaz
Congrats to Cameron Diaz, who earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday looking resplendent in a white lace dress. The What Happens in Vegas actress 'de-girlified' the sweet frock with a fierce two-prong scarlet belt and matching razor-sharp courts that complemented the red carpet perfectly.
June 23, 2009
2. lotd 230609 Kate Moss
It's times like this when we're filled with envy at looking at Kate. And it's not just the fact that she spent the day canoodling with boyfriend Jamie Hince at Cipriani and later treated herself to a shopping spree at Browns. No, it's mostly because not many of us could get away with sporting a pair of balloon denim shorts and plain black flats to a five-star restaurant.
June 23, 2009
3. lotd 230609 Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen makes shorts, a T-shirt and simple black sandals look as chic as can be on a day out in NYC. Of course those mile-long legs certainly help!
June 23, 2009
4. lotd 230609 Megan Fox
Megan Fox was statuesque in a slinky white one-shoulder gown with sexy cowl sleeves at the LA premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. The provocative actress went all-out on the jewellery front, sporting hoop earrings, a sparkly cuff and an oversized cocktail ring.
June 23, 2009
5. lotd 230609 Yasmin le Bon
Yasmin Le Bon seems to only get better with age. Who would have thought that red strappy flats and a blush bag (Chanel) would match each other, let alone a pink and lilac floral sundress? We're taking notes, Yasmin.
