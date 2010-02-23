13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 23, 2010
1. LOTD 230210 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo continued her London Fashion Week appearances at the Topshop Unique collection. We love her clashing print jacket and dress combo, all teamed with a fold-over tan clutch.
SEE ALL THE ACTION FROM LONDON FASHION WEEK
-
February 23, 2010
2. LOTD 230210 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller kept things short and sweet in these scallop-edged bow-tie shorts. Teamed with a fitted boucle jacket, opaque tights and ankle-boots these summer staples became fit for winter weather.
-
February 23, 2010
3. LOTD 230210 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung came over all doll-like in pale, delicate colours for her appearance at the Elle Style Awards. Wearing this duck-egg blue dress with nude Chanel bag and heels, Alexa's look was soft and pretty rather than her usual tomboy edgy.
-
February 23, 2010
4. LOTD 230210 Nicola Roberts
Nicola Roberts has been doing the rounds at London Fashion Week and made a statement in this eyelet dress at the Richard Nicholl show. It's a daring fashion move for the Girls Aloud starlet but we reckon she pulls it off. She's cleverly teamed the racy frock with slick boyfriend blazer and closed-toe shoes to balance it out.
-
February 23, 2010
5. LOTD 230210 Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell paid tribute to her friend Alexander McQueen in this digital print dress at the Elle Style Awards. The supermodel teamed it with a pair of simple black heels and no jewellery to really do the dress justice.
