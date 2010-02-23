Nicola Roberts has been doing the rounds at London Fashion Week and made a statement in this eyelet dress at the Richard Nicholl show. It's a daring fashion move for the Girls Aloud starlet but we reckon she pulls it off. She's cleverly teamed the racy frock with slick boyfriend blazer and closed-toe shoes to balance it out.

SEE ALL THE CELEBS FRONT ROW AT LONDON FASHION WEEK