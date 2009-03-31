13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Lauren Conrad LOTD 23/12/08Lauren Conrad was dolled up for the nines in a shimmering 3.1 Phillip Lim dress. And it was certainly an occasion to dress up for; the TV star was attending the screening of the season four finale of her hit reality show, The Hills.
-
March 31, 2009
2. Kerry Washington LOTD 23/12/08We love this fierce new look from Kerry Washington. The leather leggings and slate grey leather bustier by Helmut Lang are edgy but ultra glamorous. More of the same please, Kerry!
-
March 31, 2009
3. Scarlett Johansson LOTD 23/12/08Scarlett Johansson showed off her curves in a bold print Peter Som frock for her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Victoria Beckham LOTD 23/12/08
In one of her many wardrobe changes throughout her weekend in Italy, Victoria Beckham donned a dress from her sell-out dVb by Victoria Beckham line.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Diane Kruger 23/12/08Diane Kruger is dressed to impress and ready to face the winter chill in New York. The fact that she's wearing a pair of worn out old jeans goes unnoticed as she's topped and tailed her outfit with a pair of chunky black boots and a military style cashmere coat by Tods; the result is ultra-chic.
March 31, 20091 of 5
Lauren Conrad LOTD 23/12/08
Lauren Conrad was dolled up for the nines in a shimmering 3.1 Phillip Lim dress. And it was certainly an occasion to dress up for; the TV star was attending the screening of the season four finale of her hit reality show, The Hills.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018