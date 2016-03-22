13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 22, 2016
1. Stefanie Martini Is A Total Babe In Peter Pilotto
How cute did Stefanie Martini look at the Empire Film Awards? She was styled by InStyle's shopping editor Josh Newis-Smith in a Peter Pilotto dress with Jimmy Choo clutch and shoes. Hashtag babe alert.
-
March 22, 2016
2. Victoria Beckham Wears A Tweedy Dress From Her AW16 Collection
VB has been switching up her all black wardrobe of late — and we like it.
-
March 22, 2016
3. Kate Hudson Gives Us MAJOR Ab Envy In August Getty
It's becoming quite the uniform — Kate Hudson showed off her amazing abs at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion LA Awards in a monochromatic two-piece.
-
March 22, 2016
4. Gigi Hadid Is Mega-Naked In Yanina Couture
It's almost bridal! That would be an EXCELLENT choice.
-
March 22, 2016
5. Bella Hadid In THAT Moschino Dress
If you saw the dresses on fire on the Moschino AW16 catwalk and thought - how do I wear that? This is how...
