Alexa Chung swapped her tomboy look for a girly dress by Luella for the label's London Fashion Week afterparty. Apart from the models in the show, lucky Alexa was the first person to wear anything from Luella's S/S 2010 collection. The designer sent her three dresses from a show that was BIG on frocks and she finally chose this yellow rose design with heart-shaped cut-out. Super cute!

