13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 22, 2009
1. LOTD 220909 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung swapped her tomboy look for a girly dress by Luella for the label's London Fashion Week afterparty. Apart from the models in the show, lucky Alexa was the first person to wear anything from Luella's S/S 2010 collection. The designer sent her three dresses from a show that was BIG on frocks and she finally chose this yellow rose design with heart-shaped cut-out. Super cute!
-
September 22, 2009
2. LOTD 220909 Victoria Beckham
-
September 22, 2009
3. LOTD 220909 Kimberley Walsh
Kimberley Walsh was fashion-forward in a tomato-red dress with transparent inlay by Preen at a London Fashion Week party.
-
September 22, 2009
4. LOTD 220909 Natalie Imbruglia
Natalie Imbruglia went for a rock chick look in leather minidress and strappy ankle boots as she made an appearance on Italian TV.
-
September 22, 2009
5. LOTD 220909 Halle Berry
Halle Berry kept it casual in ripped skinny jeans and vest top. The star added bejewelled flats and a snakeskin bag to her causal look for a luxe finish.
September 22, 20091 of 5
LOTD 220909 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung swapped her tomboy look for a girly dress by Luella for the label's London Fashion Week afterparty. Apart from the models in the show, lucky Alexa was the first person to wear anything from Luella's S/S 2010 collection. The designer sent her three dresses from a show that was BIG on frocks and she finally chose this yellow rose design with heart-shaped cut-out. Super cute!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018