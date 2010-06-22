13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 22, 2010
1. LOTD 220610 Ashley Greene
The Twilight ladies hit the MuchMusic Video Awards in Canada last night, and Ashley Greene really caught our eye in her stunning Isaac Mizrahi autumn 2010 black and gold mini, which she teamed with a simple but sexy ponytail.
-
June 22, 2010
2. LOTD 220610 Cheryl Cole
Hot, hot, hot! We really loved Cheryl Cole in her head-turning scarlet minidress by Versus as she flashed those perfect pins at the London X Factor auditions. Killer heels added extra chutzpah to an already sexy outfit.
-
June 22, 2010
3. LOTD 220610 Whitney Port
The MuchMusic Video Awards 2010 attracted a host of young Hollywood stars, and Whitney Port worked it in a colourful floral-print wrap mini from Moschino spring 2010.
-
June 22, 2010
4. LOTD 220610 Katie Holmes
Check in! We just adore this laidback but seriously sexy 70s-style high-waisted jeans and checked shirt combo from Katie Holmes.
-
June 22, 2010
5. LOTD 220610 Jada Pinkett Smith
Fierce! Jada Pinkett Smith had jaws dropping on the set of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in her stunning cream fold-detail minidress, which she paired with a slicked-back updo and gold earrings.
