13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 22, 2011
Rachel Bilson punked up her plunging tweed frock by Burberry with a pair of buckled boots and an orange fold-over clutch at the fashion house's fashion show yesterday.
February 22, 2011
Alexa was her usual mix of girly and cool at London Fashion Week yesterday in a fluffy jumper and box-pleat cream skirt with black underlay. A pair of killer courts completed the look.
February 22, 2011
Kate Bosworth worked Burberry's now iconic studded leather trench dress to the fashion house's show yesterday in Hyde Park. The blonde beauty, who was sat next to Rachel Bilson and Burberry hottie Douglas Booth finished off with a pair of quilted cream ankle boots.
February 22, 2011
Jen is never far from a perfect LBD. We heart this mini Nina Ricci number complete with organza ruffled shoulder and textured hemline, which the actress wore to the Just Go With It premiere in Berlin.
February 22, 2011
Keira pulled another casual-cool outfit out of the bag yesterday as she was leaving London's Comedy Theatre following her performance of The Children's Hour. Her taupe rolled-up trousers and classic jumper were teamed with on-tone brogues, a navy coat and a tan satchel back.
