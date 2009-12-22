13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 22, 2009
1. LOKD 221209
Dita Von Teese went for the bombshell look in this sharp-shouldered peacock-blue Alexander McQueen dress which hugged her curvaceous form in all the right places. She added McQueen's Union Jack skull clasp clutch bag and a slick of her trademark red lipstick for a look that was all glamour.
December 22, 2009
2. LOTD 2212109 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale worked a loungewear look with a slouchy cardigan, skinny scarf and leggings as she stepped out in LA.
December 22, 2009
3. LOTD 221209 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham braved the cold with bare legs as she had a night out at the theatre in London with her family. Teaming her slinky black evening dress with ankle boots and a cosy fur coat, La Posh added sunglasses for serious star factor.
December 22, 2009
4. LOTD 221209 Blake Lively
Blake Lively was racy and lacy in her Dolce & Gabbana bustier dress. Adding a big blow out and cocktail ring, this Gossip Girl was ready to party!
December 22, 2009
5. LOTD 221209 Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker was snuggling up for the cold in New York as she stepped out in a fit and flare black coat, ear muffs and Wellington boots. She added a shot of colour with her neon pink Diane De Maria tote bag which has been constantly dangling from her arm over the last week.
