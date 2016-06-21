13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 21, 2016
1. Gigi Hadid Makes Us Want To Wear A Slip Dress
Gigi Hadid looked so sass in a simple white slip dress with ankle boots and a shearling jacket, with Karen Walker Eyewear sunglasses, in New York. Check out our slip dress to recreate the look.
June 21, 2016
2. Zoe Kravitz Is Our Cool Summer Style Inspo
No fussy florals, Zoe is all about classic effortless dresses and chunky ankle boots.
June 21, 2016
3. Alexa Chung In A Dreamy Ruffle L'Orla Dress
Alexa Chung looked mega chic at The Violet Book Summer Solstice Dinner at The London Edition in the L’Orla Wilder Lace Dress from Leith Clark and Orla Kiely’s Resort SS17 collection.
June 21, 2016
4. Jennifer Aniston Goes All Beachy
Jen Aniston looked uncharacteristically casj in a beachy print dress out in New York.
June 21, 2016
5. Blake Lively Is Our Pregspo In Cushnie Et Ochs
Just the ultimate babe (on board).
