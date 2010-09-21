13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 21, 2010
1. LOTD 210910
Carey Mulligan matched her new grown-out bob with an equally sophisticated tiered Nina Ricci frock at the Money Never Sleeps premiere in New York. The look was sheer romance, with the sultry peek-a-boo straps flattering Carey's delicate collarbone.
September 21, 2010
2. LOTD 210910
Julia Roberts chose a head-to-toe Lanvin look for the latest premiere of Eat, Pray, Love in Paris. She added wow-factor to her simple jewel-coloured jersey dress with patent leopard print heels.
September 21, 2010
3. LOTD 210910
Sarah Jessica Parker played tribute to Alexander McQueen at his memorial service by showcasing some of his statement-making designs. She balanced a super-feminine tiered chiffon dress with a tailored tuxedo coat and fierce buckled heels.
September 21, 2010
4. LOTD 210910
Kate Winslet worked a simple but stunning one-shoulder LBD at an exhibition in Spain to show off her svelte curves. Leg-lengthening heels finished the look.
September 21, 2010
5. LOTD 210910
Daisy Lowe went for a relaxed evening look at the Made In Dagenham premiere in London in a knitted long-sleeve mini teamed with black biker boots and a low-slung shoulder bag.
