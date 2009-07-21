13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 21, 2009
1. LOTD 210709 SJP
Sex and The City's Sarah Jessica Parker looked sensational in a ruched lemon frock by Temperley London at the Cocktails at Sunset bash in New York. In true Carrie Bradshaw style, Parker teamed her delicate frock with some pretty fierce accessories, including a pair of studded sandals and layers of gold chains. With two new babies at home (twins Marion and Tabitha) plus an active six-year-old, we're really impressed at how fresh-faced and fabulous she looks!
-
July 21, 2009
2. LOTD 210709 Bonnie Wright
Our fave new Harry Potter starlet, Bonnie Wright, was looking like a true fashionista at the Danish premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in a sexy black dress by Alexander McQueen. Watch your back, Emma Watson!
See photos from the Harry Potter set
-
July 21, 2009
3. LOTD 210709 Katherine Heigl
The Grey's Anatomy beauty was fetching on the David Letterman Show in a cobalt blue frock that was gathered at the waist. DROOL! The actress is promoting her latest film, The Ugly Truth.
See more fashion photos of Katherine Heigl
-
July 21, 2009
4. LOTD 210709 Christy Turlington
Stunning supermodel Christy Turlington Burns showed off her seriously glowing tan in a flowing cream and black chiffon frock at the Shop for Care event she hosted in East Hampton, New York. We love her barely-there make-up and no-fuss bronze sandals - it's the perfect summer ensemble!
-
July 21, 2009
5. LOTD 210709 Emmy Rossum
Singer/actress Emmy Rossum was hot to trot at the Dare premiere in LA in a snug LBD and seriously strappy suede platform sandals.
July 21, 20091 of 5
LOTD 210709 SJP
Sex and The City's Sarah Jessica Parker looked sensational in a ruched lemon frock by Temperley London at the Cocktails at Sunset bash in New York. In true Carrie Bradshaw style, Parker teamed her delicate frock with some pretty fierce accessories, including a pair of studded sandals and layers of gold chains. With two new babies at home (twins Marion and Tabitha) plus an active six-year-old, we're really impressed at how fresh-faced and fabulous she looks!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018