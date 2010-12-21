13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 21, 2010
1. LOTD 211210
We may be wrapping up warm against the chill here, but on home turf in Melbourne, Dannii Minogue was a vision of summer in this orange-red maxi. A matching bold red lip and bouncy waves finished the look.
-
December 21, 2010
2. LOTD 211210
Celebrating her 22nd birthday, Vanessa Hudgens opted for maximum glam-factor in this Pleasure Doing Business Sweetheart metallic mini dress accessorised with statement rings, a silver clutch and black YSL shoes. She wore her long locks in beachy waves to soften the look.
-
December 21, 2010
3. LOTD 211210
Hareem trousers are a great casual option, and Katie Holmes showed us just how to style them while out and about in New York. A biker jacket and tassled heels added a dressy touch to the cool and quirky look.
-
December 21, 2010
4. LOTD 211210
Ashley Greene was elegantly casual for a signing of Twilight Eclipse in a draped cardi by All Saints, skinny jeans and ankle boots. A simple monochrome printed top from A.L.C added a subtle statement to the otherwise all black look.
-
December 21, 2010
5. LOTD 211210
Reese Witherspoon is a pro at downtime cool and teamed cold weather staples out and about in LA for an effortless blend of comfort and style.
December 21, 20101 of 5
LOTD 211210
We may be wrapping up warm against the chill here, but on home turf in Melbourne, Dannii Minogue was a vision of summer in this orange-red maxi. A matching bold red lip and bouncy waves finished the look.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018