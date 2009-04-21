13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 21, 2009
1. Cat Deeley LOTD 21/04/09Cat Deeley was boho beautiful at the Coachella music festival in California in an adorable embroidered playsuit and the perfect hippie chic accessories: a stag of mis-matched arm bangles, a fringed suede bag, gladiator sandals and Ray Ban sunnies. Rock on!
-
April 21, 2009
2. Dita Von Teese LOTD 21/04/09Another sunny day, another spectacular festival dress from Dita Von Teese — sigh! We're especially digging the voluminous multi-ruffle skirt on this white and orange sundress by Moschino Chep and Chic. Perhaps a tad dressy for your average outdoor shindig, but this is Coachella, after all!
-
April 21, 2009
3. Zoe Saldana LOTD 21/04/09Zoe Saldana has been churning out the red carpet hits during her Star Trek film promotional tour. For the London premiere, the gorgeous actress chose a pretty printed chiffon number that was cinched at the waist and toughened the look up with a pair of drool-worthy Alaia strappy sandals.
-
April 21, 2009
4. Yasmin Le Bon LOTD 21/04/09Model Yasmin Le Bon was drop-dead gorgeous in a fuchsia one-shoulder gown and mink jacket at the afternoon nuptials of pal Patsy Kensit.
-
April 21, 2009
5. Lauren Conrad LOTD 21/04/09Lauren Conrad was the epitome of summer in a tie-die maxi-dress as she hosted the Wet Republic Pool event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
