13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 20, 2010
1. LOTD 190410 Hally Berry
Halle Berry showed off her incredible body in a tight-fit ice-blue dress with strategic cut-outs at a charity gala in Beverly Hills. Berry teamed the slinky number with grey Christian Louboutin heels, a gold cuff and necklace.
April 20, 2010
2. LOTD 200410 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung is never one to miss out on a bit of festival action and she headed to Coachella in typical tomboy style. Chung layered up a lemon sorbet-yellow playsuit with a utility shirt then donned a pair of espadrilles and a cross-body bag for a perfect slice of festival styling. Start taking notes for Glasto now!
April 20, 2010
3. LOTD 200410 Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde went classic in a little black dress by Dolce & Gabbana for a gala event in Austria. The folded bustier gown was cinched with a pretty bow at the waist and Olivia kept her jewellery to an absolute minimum while playing up those almond-shaped eyes with some seriously smoky eye make-up.
April 20, 2010
4. LOTD 200410 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba worked her luxe casual look in ripped boyfriend jeans and white shirt and, as ever, accessorized in chic, A-list style. The faded outsized sunnies that coordinate with her brown handbag, scarf and two-tone ballet pumps all make for one sleek LA look.
April 20, 2010
5. LOTD 200410 Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad was all about the one-shouldered look in this taupe minidress, which she teamed with strappy YSL platforms in a matching hue. She cinched her nude frock with a tan, plaited belt and left her locks loose at the I Love Reese's Day at Hershey's, Times Square.
