13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 20, 2009
1. LOTD 201009 Diane Kruger
Our style crush on Diane Kruger just gets bigger and bigger by the day. The actress looked stunning at a magazine bash in a splash-print, cowl-neck dress with a colour-popping hot-pink clutch. And are we spotting a new celeb trend? Polka-dot tights – we like.
October 20, 2009
2. LOTD 201009 Alexa Chung
How gorgeous is Alexa Chung in this wow-factor baby-blue dress with its beaded waist and ruched neckline? Very! The MTV presenter donned the frock – and patent shoe boots – at the Whitney Museum of Art gala and studio party.
October 20, 2009
3. LOTD 201009 Becki Newton
Becki Newton had us gushing in this heavenly white, ruched minidress, which she teamed with a bow-embellished dove-grey clutch and metallic strappy heels at a bash in LA.
October 20, 2009
4. LOTD 201009 Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes hit the red carpet in LA last night working the peek-a-boo trend – and we think she looked sexy and stylish in her all-black ensemble. Love the cute, softly-waved bob, too.
October 20, 2009
5. LOTD 201009 Taylor Momsen
From rock chick chic to sophisticated and sleek, we’re bowled over by Taylor Momsen’s glamover at the Whitney Museum of Art bash in NY. The nude frock gives a nod to grown-up glamour, but the fishnet tights and heavily-kohled eyes ensure there’s still a hint of her trademark look.
