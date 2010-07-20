13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 20, 2010
1. LOTD 200710 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie looked as smoking-hot as ever in this daring sequin Emporio Armani mini at the LA premiere of new flick Salt. Going for loose locks, nude heels and the most minimal jewellery, she let the stunning frock (and her picture-perfect figure) do the talking.
July 20, 2010
2. LOTD 200710 Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes opted for a simple yet chic outfit for The Extra Man premiere, opting for seafearing stripes teamed with elegant flats and a classic Chanel bag. We're loving her curly new 'do too.
July 20, 2010
3. LOTD 200710 Naomi Watts
It seems sparkling minis were the vogue of the night at the LA Salt premiere as Naomi Watts added to the glitz and glam in this stunning Gucci number. Neil Lane shoes in a matching hue finished the look to perfection.
July 20, 2010
4. LOTD 200710 Vanessa Hudgens
Not only did Vanessa Hudgens do her bit for a good cause at a Neutrogena charity event, but made stylish work of it too in this effortlessly chic M Missoni metallic dress and perfectly placed accent jewellery by Alisa Michelle and Tiger Lily.
July 20, 2010
5. LOTD 200710 Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott looked suitably glam at the polo in Epping in her simple black shift, lace platforms and some signature quirky jewellery.
