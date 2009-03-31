13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Kate Hudson LOTD 20/01/09The Bride Wars actress looked super-edgy in a Louis Vuitton little black dress that came complete with statement shoulders and an obi belt.
-
March 31, 2009
2. Angelina Jolie LOTD 20/01/09Angelina was statuesque in a white suit and soft side up-do at the Berlin premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The actress, who was flanked by the handsome Brad Pitt, has been favouring creamy neutrals on the red carpet lately (feeling bridal, Ange?), but adds a touch of sparkle with a single oversized chandelier earring.
-
March 31, 2009
3. Jessica Alba LOTD 20/01/09Jessica Alba celebrated the new US President, Barack Obama, at a party in Washington in a bronze satin frock cinched at the waist with a black belt.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Jennifer Lopez LOTD 20/01/09La Lopez was show-stopping at the Latino Inaugural Gala in this royal blue Marchesa gown complete with stunning oversized bow. Though her up-do was a little stiff for our taste, it was nothing short of glamorous.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Anne Hathaway LOTD 20/01/09Since Rachel Zoe became her stylist, Anne Hathaway has certainly smartened up her appearance, so it was no surprise to see her looking so fashion-forward at a Bride Wars photocall in this chic cream-coloured dress with tight bodice and voluminous neckline.
