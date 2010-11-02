Kate Moss looked killer in a custom-made Lurex jumpsuit with art deco tulip detailing on the neckline as she promoted her latest – and last – collection for Topshop. The supermodel hosted a shopping event at the London flagship store on Oxford Street, where the new collection sat alongside re-issued hits from previous lines, including the best-selling red poppy dress and the panther claw dress from her Iconic range and the black embroidered kimono dress and the crochet lace hippy dress from her AW10 collection.

