Look of the Day
November 2, 2010
Kate Moss looked killer in a custom-made Lurex jumpsuit with art deco tulip detailing on the neckline as she promoted her latest – and last – collection for Topshop. The supermodel hosted a shopping event at the London flagship store on Oxford Street, where the new collection sat alongside re-issued hits from previous lines, including the best-selling red poppy dress and the panther claw dress from her Iconic range and the black embroidered kimono dress and the crochet lace hippy dress from her AW10 collection.
SEE KATE MOSS’ LAST COLLECTION FOR TOPSHOP
November 2, 2010
Christina Ricci shows us the perfect way to do girl-meets-boy fashion with this mash-up of a structured, cropped tuxedo jacket and a seriously flouncy pale pink frock. This look works because the proportions play off against each other and the background stays basic (thick tights, plain black courts).
November 2, 2010
Heidi Klum worked a delicate pink shift dress at the Worldwide Orphans Foundation charity gala in NYC. The mum-of-four chose the exact shade of nude to work with her honey-toned skin and blonde shoulder-length locks, accessorising simply with a colourful pair of peep-toes and a jewelled necklace.
November 2, 2010
Demi Moore chose a dusty pink one-shouldered gown by Victoria Beckham Collection for the PlusCity Charity Gala in Austria. The actress, who was on the arm of her handsome hubby Ashton Kutcher, teamed the slinky dress with a neat box clutch and wore her signature glossy locks in loose barrel curls.
November 2, 2010
Rising star Emma Stone was cute as could be at the Madrid premiere of her latest film, Easy A, in a black satin Sixties-style shift dress and lace-up peep-toes. The best thing about the outfit? The fact that she’s confidently showing off her porcelain skin without a lick of fake tan.
