13 Mar 2018
June 2, 2009
June 2, 2009
Sandra Bullock isn't usually one to wow us with her red carpet looks but she played a blinder at the premiere of The Proposal in LA. Wearing this ruched silk Alexander McQueen frock which showed off a subtle flash of thigh. She accessorised with a pearl and chain statement necklace and platform heels.
June 2, 2009
Despite a sleek appearance at the MTV Awards it looks like Sienna Miller could be back to her boho ways. This look may be an oldie but on Sienna, it's definitely a goodie. She topped off her floral frock with denim waistcoat and matched her Russel and Bromley boots to her tan satchel bag. Here comes summer!
June 2, 2009
Halle Berry has dispensed with her long bob, and boy does she look hot with her brand new pixie crop. Donning a draped halter-neck Riller and Found minidress teamed with Camilla Skovgaard heels (the fashionista's current footwear designer du jour) the actress looked totally knock-out.
June 2, 2009
Hayden Pannetiere made the most of her golden locks and warm colouring in this faded sequinned Stella McCartney frock. The Heroes actress went for a shimmering Jimmy Choo clutch and Louboutin heels to finish the look.
