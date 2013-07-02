13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 2, 2013
1. Olivia Palermo in Christian Dior at the Christian Dior haute couture fashion show
Proving herself to be the ultimate Dior girl, Olivia Palermo was front row perfection at the Christian Dior haute couture fashion show in Paris. Having us seriously in awe with her Christian Dior get-up, the style maven looked her perfectly polished self in a white embellished blazer teamed with organza skirt and black pumps, all from the fashion house. As ever, Olivia showed her penchant for stand-out accessories, punctuating her look with statement cuffs, a neat white clutch, smouldering eye make-up and a chic updo.
-
July 2, 2013
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing Isabel Marant boots in LA
Nailing summer style is a breeze for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley! Enjoying some downtime in LA, the British model flashed her perfect pins in short J Brand shorts teamed with AG Adriano Goldschmied top and her favourite Isabel Marant boots. Burberry sunglasses, statement Jacquie Aiche jewellery while her straw bag added effortless finesse.
-
July 2, 2013
3. Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior at the Christian Dior haute couture fashion show
Championing the crop top trend with aplomb, Miss Dior poster girl Jennifer Lawrence showed off an uber statement look front row at Christian Dior’s Haute Couture fashion show in Paris. Proving to be the fashion label’s latest muse, Jen showed off her major abs in a revealing two-piece from Dior’s Resort 2014 collection. Keeping the main focus on her outfit, the actress kept accessories to a minimum, just letting her new choppy bob and aviator Hybrid sunglasses complete her look.
-
July 2, 2013
4. Jessica Alba wearing Surface to Air sandals in LA
Perfectly dressing up summer’s essential style staple, Jessica Alba was looking as cool as can be in a tie-dye maxi dress during a warm weather stroll in LA. Queen of accessorising, Jess completed her casually cool look with a black floppy fedora hat, chain bag, waist-cinching black belt and her trusty Surface To Air sandals.
-
July 2, 2013
5. Mollie King wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses at KISS FM radio studios
A girl after our own hearts, Mollie King was prepared for the unpredictable July weather as she made her way to the Kiss FM studios in London. Proving her style parade has no signs of waning, The Saturday’s singer rocked a statement leopard print coat over a simple LBD for her radio interview. Colour coordinated tan accessories, glossy locks and Ray-Ban wayfarers added A-list quality to her perfectly put together outfit.
