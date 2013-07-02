Proving herself to be the ultimate Dior girl, Olivia Palermo was front row perfection at the Christian Dior haute couture fashion show in Paris. Having us seriously in awe with her Christian Dior get-up, the style maven looked her perfectly polished self in a white embellished blazer teamed with organza skirt and black pumps, all from the fashion house. As ever, Olivia showed her penchant for stand-out accessories, punctuating her look with statement cuffs, a neat white clutch, smouldering eye make-up and a chic updo.