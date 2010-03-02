13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 2, 2010
1. LOTD 020310 Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene quietly stole the show when she sat front row for the Dolce & Gabbanna catwalk collection at Milan Fashion Week. The Twilight starlet donned this adorable springtime frock covered in colourful blooms from the label's S/S 2010 collection. Teamed with cool peep-toe shoeboots, Ashley added an edge to an otherwise girly outfit.
March 2, 2010
2. LOTD 020310 Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle was just dreamy in this white feathered Marchesa dress at the Oscars Fashion dinner in LA last night. By cleverly wearing her snow-white dress with a black belt and accessories (love those Christian Louboutins!) she's taken this frock well away from any potential wedding references and kept it cocktail.
March 2, 2010
3. LOTD 020310 Nikki Reed
Twilight's Nikki Reed was elegant at the Marchesa Oscars Fashion dinner last night. Wearing a ruffled little black dress by Marchesa, the Twilight beauty added inky black nails and an updo for groomed glamour.
March 2, 2010
4. LOTD 020310 Emilie De Ravin
Emilie de Ravin was a nude beauty in this asymmetric frock with pleated detail which she teamed with matching heels. The starlet was at the premiere of her latest film, Remember Me in which she stars alongside Robert Pattinson.
March 2, 2010
5. LOTD 020310 Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler was casual cool in her G Star jeans and Toms shoes out and about in LA. Her check shirt and boyfriend jean combo was given the Hollywood starlet edge with the addition of a chain-handled bag and Ray-ban shades.
