13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 2, 2010
1. LOTD 020210 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger upped the glamour ante in this lace and chainmail embellished gown by Valentino at the 45th Golden Camera Awards in Berlin. The Inglourious Basterds actress was there to pick up an award and she sure did make a statement in her romantic gold gown.
February 2, 2010
2. LOTD 020210 Kate Moss
Kate Moss went for short and chic in this off-white shift dress. The super kept things classic teaming her frock with a blazer and black patent courts.
February 2, 2010
3. LOTD 020210 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes was pretty in pink at a launch party in California. Keeping things girly Eva teamed the fit-and-flare prom-style frock with silver peep-toes and envelope clutch bag.
February 2, 2010
4. LOTD 020210 Katy Perry
Katy Perry dazzled in her final outfit of Grammys night in this super-sequinned fishtail dress. The nude tulle and slinky cut of the gown teamed with flowing wavy locks give her the look of a very glamorous mermaid.
February 2, 2010
5. LOTD 020210 Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried went for short and sweet at the Dear John film premiere in Los Angeles yesterday. The actress's midnight-blue frock had an on-trend plunging neckline and she teamed it with metallic heels and a teeny clutch. Love that sophisticated updo!
