We love it when Cheryl Cole goes a little bit 60s-style on us and this look ticks that box. For a night out at London's Mayfair hotel the X Factor judge donned a knit-pattern shift dress and teamed it with nude peep-toes, beehive hairstyle and flower-shaped stud earrings for a look that transformed her from noughties popster to an elegant, modern day version of an Italian screen siren.

