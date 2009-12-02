13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 2, 2009
1. LOTD 021209 Cheryl Cole
We love it when Cheryl Cole goes a little bit 60s-style on us and this look ticks that box. For a night out at London's Mayfair hotel the X Factor judge donned a knit-pattern shift dress and teamed it with nude peep-toes, beehive hairstyle and flower-shaped stud earrings for a look that transformed her from noughties popster to an elegant, modern day version of an Italian screen siren.
-
December 2, 2009
2. LOTD 021209 Leighton Meester
Back on the set of Gossip Girl and Leighton Meester has once again gone into preppy girl mode having transformed from her real life edgy popstar image into the Upper East Side's most catty resident.
-
December 2, 2009
3. LOTD 021209 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba got in on the trend for the ripped-up boyfriend jean as she grabbed her orning Starbucks in LA. Fabulous accessories in the form of a snakeskin bag, studded ballet flats and Ray Ban Wayfarers take this look from casual to uber-cool.
-
December 2, 2009
4. LOTD 021209 Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley kept it cute in a sparkling minidress at the Dizzy Feet Foundation fundraising event in LA. She teamed her cap-sleeved shift dress with closed-toe two-tone pumps and very shiny hair.
-
December 2, 2009
5. LOTD 021209 Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank went full length and fabulous in a midnight-blue gown slashed to the thigh with embellished shoulders. We love the fierce sandals just peeping out from Hilary's classic gown giving her a fashion forward edge.
December 2, 20091 of 5
LOTD 021209 Cheryl Cole
We love it when Cheryl Cole goes a little bit 60s-style on us and this look ticks that box. For a night out at London's Mayfair hotel the X Factor judge donned a knit-pattern shift dress and teamed it with nude peep-toes, beehive hairstyle and flower-shaped stud earrings for a look that transformed her from noughties popster to an elegant, modern day version of an Italian screen siren.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018