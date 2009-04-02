13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 2, 2009
1. Victoria Beckham LOTD 02/12/08Posh teams a pair of drainpipe jeans from her own dVb line with sleek Christian Louboutin courts and a super-size Chanel handbag on a family outing in Central Park. We're happy to see that like the rest of us, Victoria needs her caffeine fix, even though her Starbucks drink was probably a non fat!
April 2, 2009
2. Demi Moore LOTD 02/12/08Demi was show-stopping in a hot pink frock by Lanvin at the Hotel de Crillon hotel in Paris. The actress, who finished off the look with Adler jewels, MAC make-up and a soft up-do by Alexandre de Paris, was chaperoning her daughter Scout to the debutante ball.
April 2, 2009
3. Nicole Kidman LOTD 02/12/08Nicole was the ultimate lady in a belted brocade coat at the Paris premiere of Australia.
April 2, 2009
4. Penelope Cruz LOTD 02/12/08Penelope Cruz went for the monochrome look at the Unbreakable Kiss premiere in New York in a white suit edged with black wool piping and a sweet black top hat.
April 2, 2009
5. Angelina Jolie LOTD 02/12/08A super-chic Angelina Jolie completes today's all-star line-up in a white shift dress set off with bright red lips. The actress was accompanied by hubby Brad Pitt (who was sporting a moustache!) to the The Curious Case of Benjamin Button screening in New Orleans.
