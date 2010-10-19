13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 19, 2010
We adore this sophisticated look on Kristen Stewart! With her new film Welcome to the Rileys hitting premiere screens, she's back on the promo trail and looking as sultry as ever with her raven locks back in place. At the Cinema Society Screening in New York last night she ditched her grungy daytime look for classic elegance in this one-shoulder lace Valentino mini, finished with red lips and a swept-back updo.
October 19, 2010
When it comes to red carpet dressing, Gwyneth Paltrow nails it every time by sticking with classic, clean-cut styles that suit her shape. The tangerine shade and backless cut of this Calvin Klein mini were just enough to give some understated wow at the Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute. She finished it with no-fuss centre-parted locks and simple sandals.
October 19, 2010
The stunning Christina Hendricks worked this Dolce & Gabbana rose-print shift to a T at the Mad Men season 4 finale party in New York. The bold print needed nothing more than some peep-toe courts and pretty waves to perfect it.
October 19, 2010
Working this season's ladylike look, Freida Pinto paired a simple pencil skirt with a light-as-air Christian Dior blouse and bouncy blowdry at the Miral photocall at the London Film Festival.
October 19, 2010
She may be one of the youngest stars in Hollywood, but Emma Roberts is also one of the most stylish, she perfected party glamour at the Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in this sheer embroidered mini, matched with a dazzling clutch and metallic heels.
