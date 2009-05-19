13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 19, 2009
1. LOTD 190509 Eva Herzigova
Eva made a splash on the red carpet at Cannes in a gold spangly halter-neck gown by Atelier Versace. The statuesque blonde, who was attending the Looking For Eric premiere, accessorised with the bold accents only a confident supermodel could get away with: oversized Chopard earrings, hot pink shoes and sexy, smoky eyes.
-
May 19, 2009
2. LOTD 190509 Olivia Palermo
One of our many girl crushes, Olivia Palermo always manages to look impeccable, whether she's filming an episode of The City at DVF headquarters in New York or sunning herself in Cannes. The socialite put in an appearance at the Hollywood Domino Party in Cannes in a flirty frock she bought from a Nolita boutique, teamed with YSL shoes and vintage earrings that her mother gave her for her 21st birthday. The perfect Riviera ensemble!
-
May 19, 2009
3. LOTD 190509 Diane Kruger
A LBD and slick tuxedo jacket looked anything but boring on our Diane, who hit a party at the Cannes Film Festival in all her chic glory. We especially heart the Chanel sandals gracing her tanned feet.
-
May 19, 2009
4. LOTD 190509 Evangeline Lilly
It's rare to see the Lost beauty in anything but a bikini or roughed-up pair of denim shorts these days, but boy does Evangeline Lilly scrub up well. The actress was ultra-graceful at the Looking For Eric premiere in Cannes in a teal gown by Valentino. In true Lilly style, a glowing face and fuss-free hair were the ultimate accompaniments to the classic look.
-
May 19, 2009
5. LOTD 190509 Claire Danes
A night at the ballet in NYC means top-to-toe glamour. Actress Claire Danes was ravishing in a navy cowl-neck gown and pewter shoes set off with the perfect fire engine-red manicure.
