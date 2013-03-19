Jessica Alba gets best dressed in her chic Peter Som coat, while Emmy Rossum, Kim Kardashian, Sienna Miller and Diane Kruger join her in today's top celebrity fashion...
Tuesday 19 March 2013
More Look of the Day
Look Of The Day
Look of the Day
-
March 19, 2013
1. Jessica Alba in Peter Som coat at The Honest Life book launch in Beverly Hills
Jessica Alba's style parade shows no signs of abating as she hit the Mondrian Hotel in Hollywood for the launch of her new book The Honest Life. Looking oh-so demure in this chic Peter Som Spring 2013 white and pink tweed coat topping a simple white Maje silk blouse and Rag & Bone skinny jeans, the style maven added a hit of high fashion with her Nicholas Kirkwood Spring 2013 pink heels.
-
March 19, 2013
2. Diane Kruger in Victoria by Victoria Beckham black dress at The Host event
On the promo tour for new movie The Host, Diane Kruger showed off yet another super stylish look as she hit the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Nailing the monochrome trend, the actress opted for this sleeveless tuxedo blazer dress from Victoria by Victoria Beckham's Autumn 2013 collection. A cool Barbara Bui steel silver necklace added extra wow.
-
March 19, 2013
3. Emmy Rossum in Topshop floral dress at album launch
Emmy Rossum is full of stylish surprises and for her appearance at an album release party, the actress opted for a pretty green and white floral Topshop long-sleeved dress. White pumps and a neat black clutch from Target, along with a teased-out updo and smokey eyes added extra impact.
-
March 19, 2013
4. Sienna Miller in Chloe boots out in New York
For colder days we're taking style notes from Sienna Miller who stepped out in West Village in New York in this super cosy fur-trimmed parka style jacket. Light skinny jeans and a hit of red from her Chloe boots makes for one chic off-duty look.
-
March 19, 2013
5. Kim Kardashian in Kardashian Kollection leather leggings at the Temptation premiere
Kim Kardashian showed off her pregnancy curves in a sparkling black lace plunge neck Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn shirt dress as she hit the premiere of Temptation in Atlanta. Working her handkerchief hem dress with a pair of leather Kardashian Kollection leggings, Kim opted for a neat updo complete with new cute face-framing fringe.
Jessica Alba in Peter Som coat at The Honest Life book launch in Beverly Hills
Jessica Alba's style parade shows no signs of abating as she hit the Mondrian Hotel in Hollywood for the launch of her new book The Honest Life. Looking oh-so demure in this chic Peter Som Spring 2013 white and pink tweed coat topping a simple white Maje silk blouse and Rag & Bone skinny jeans, the style maven added a hit of high fashion with her Nicholas Kirkwood Spring 2013 pink heels.
Must Reads
13 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018