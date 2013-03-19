Tuesday 19 March 2013

Jessica Alba's style parade shows no signs of abating as she hit the Mondrian Hotel in Hollywood for the launch of her new book The Honest Life. Looking oh-so demure in this chic Peter Som Spring 2013 white and pink tweed coat topping a simple white Maje silk blouse and Rag & Bone skinny jeans, the style maven added a hit of high fashion with her Nicholas Kirkwood Spring 2013 pink heels.