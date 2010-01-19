13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 19, 2010
1. LOTD 190110 Chloe Sevigny
For the HBO Golden Globes afterparty Chloe Sevigny did a swift wardrobe change into this black tulle prom-style dress. Teamed with black peep-toe heels, statement stud earrings and pillar-box-red lipstick her look is a modern take on 50s glamour.
-
January 19, 2010
2. LOTD 190110 Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott went for the statement shoulder in this cream minidress with ruffled detail. Teamed with black opaque tights, zip-detail heels and a neckful of gold pendants Pixie was ready for a spot of shopping!
-
January 19, 2010
3. LOTD 190110 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson gives us a lesson in proportions in her ripped and rolled up boyfriend jeans and three-quarter sleeve jacket. This girl knows how to work wardrobe basics; black ballet pumps, a pair of Ray-bans and a soft grey jersey top finish the look.
-
January 19, 2010
4. LOTD 190110 Katy Perry
Katy Perry kept things cool but casual in her black shift dress with embellished shoulders and lipstick-red pumps as she stepped out in LA. A grey trilby and an over-the-body bag finish the look.
-
January 19, 2010
5. LOTD 190110 Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad worked a casual look in skinny jeans and tunic-style top for an event in LA. The Hills star donned a pair of peep-toe heels and natural make-up for a groomed downtime look.
