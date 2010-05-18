13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 18, 2010
1. LOTD 180510 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker was out strutting her stuff in NYC in a Carrie-esque ensemble of pale-blue puff-ball skirt and pink jacket with black trim. But the jewel in the crown of this outfit has to be those delicious Nicholas Kirkwood heels. Yum!
-
May 18, 2010
2. LOTD 180510 Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton went for the goddess look for the US premiere of Prince of Persia. Wearing a nude one-shouldered draped gown with embellished shoulder the actress added deep red lipstick and a glittering bangle for subtle, classic glamour.
-
May 18, 2010
3. LOTD 180510 Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle really was the belle of the ball at Gucci's exclusive Cannes party. Wearing an off-the-shoulder cocktail dress strewn with gunmetal-grey Swarovski crystals the actress brought the shimmer factor to the party. Teaming her frock with pale grey suede peep-toes and matching clutch saved the look from going too glitzy and she wore a relaxed hairstyle and natural make-up to finish the look.
-
May 18, 2010
4. LOTD 180510 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale was pretty as could be in a petal-pink one-shouldered gown at the Chopard anniversary party at the Cannes Film Festival. The draped dress featured a silk underskirt and shorter looped overlay for that goddess vibe.
SEE ALL THE CELEBRITY FASHION FROM THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL
-
May 18, 2010
5. LOTD 180510 Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard came over all edgy in a metallic bustier jumpsuit at the Chopard 150th anniversary party at The Cannes Film Festival. Teamed with equally cool mesh shoeboots necklace and cuff, this was a cool look for the actress and an unusual look for the usually glitzy Cannes.
May 18, 20101 of 5
LOTD 180510 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker was out strutting her stuff in NYC in a Carrie-esque ensemble of pale-blue puff-ball skirt and pink jacket with black trim. But the jewel in the crown of this outfit has to be those delicious Nicholas Kirkwood heels. Yum!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018