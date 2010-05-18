Camilla Belle really was the belle of the ball at Gucci's exclusive Cannes party. Wearing an off-the-shoulder cocktail dress strewn with gunmetal-grey Swarovski crystals the actress brought the shimmer factor to the party. Teaming her frock with pale grey suede peep-toes and matching clutch saved the look from going too glitzy and she wore a relaxed hairstyle and natural make-up to finish the look.

