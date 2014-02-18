13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 18, 2014
1. Karolina Kurkova In Steven Tai
Karolina Kurkova looked stunning in a relatively casual look at the Creative London Party at Spencer House in a skirt and 3D-floral jumper by up-and-coming designer Steven Tai.
-
February 18, 2014
2. Amber Heard In All Black
Amber Heard looked demure as she turned up for her appearance on the Late Show With David Letterman on a voluminous black dress and coat, with print courts.
-
February 18, 2014
3. Amber Le Bon In Peter Pilotto
Amber Le Bon turned heads at the Creative London Party in a bold graphic print Peter Pilotto dress and gold strappy heels.
-
February 18, 2014
4. Lily Allen In A Sports Luxe Look
Lily Allen attended the Ashish AW14 show in an unusual silver and grey slouchy outfit with a colour pop Chanel bag.
-
February 18, 2014
5. Olivia Palermo In A Moleskin Pencil Skirt
Olivia Palermo looked as classically elegant as ever in a moleskin pencil skirt and belted sweater at LFW.
