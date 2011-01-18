13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 18, 2011
1. LOTD 180111
Before turning into an ethereal beauty on the Golden Globes red carpet in her chiffon Burberry number, Leighton Meester glitzed things up with a plunging beaded dress by Louis Vuitton at the 4th annual Art of Elysium charity gala in LA. One thing's for sure, this Gossip Girl has serious range!
SEE ALL THE CELEB FASHION AT THE ART OF ELYSIUM PARTY
-
January 18, 2011
2. LOTD 180111
The raven-haired beauty is the first celeb to don this feathered ombre frock by Alberta Ferretti, which was unveiled at the Pitti Immagine Uomo runway show in Florence last week. We're loving the flapper vibe!
SEE ALL THE DRESSES FROM ALBERTA FERRETTI'S FLORENCE SHOW
-
January 18, 2011
3. LOTD 180111
Coral is one of spring/summer's hottest shades and savvy Rachel Bilson has got in on the trend early. We love this peach-tastic silk gown by Zac Posen, which she wore to the Art of Elysium party at the weekend.
SEE ALL THE CELEB FASHION AT THE ART OF ELYSIUM PARTY
-
January 18, 2011
4. LOTD 180111
Last week we saw Chloe Sevigny premiere Rodarte's florals on the red carpet and now Kirsten Dunst, who has been one of the label's long-time fans, has unveiled yet another pretty number. This one features a high-waisted cream brocade skirt and delicate floral chiffon top. Just gorgeous.
-
January 18, 2011
5. LOTD 180111
Emma wore a LWD (this summer's go-to frock) with sweet chiffon ruffles to the Golden Globes InStyle after party. The movie starlet accessorised with drool-worthy silver courts, a box clutch and delicate jewellery.
January 18, 20111 of 5
LOTD 180111
Before turning into an ethereal beauty on the Golden Globes red carpet in her chiffon Burberry number, Leighton Meester glitzed things up with a plunging beaded dress by Louis Vuitton at the 4th annual Art of Elysium charity gala in LA. One thing's for sure, this Gossip Girl has serious range!
SEE ALL THE CELEB FASHION AT THE ART OF ELYSIUM PARTY
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018