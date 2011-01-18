Before turning into an ethereal beauty on the Golden Globes red carpet in her chiffon Burberry number, Leighton Meester glitzed things up with a plunging beaded dress by Louis Vuitton at the 4th annual Art of Elysium charity gala in LA. One thing's for sure, this Gossip Girl has serious range!

