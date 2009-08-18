Diane Kruger's fashion magic struck again yesterday at the New York premiere of Inglourious Basterds, to which she wore an ultra-glam sequin-encrusted minidress and towering strappy black patent sandals. Despite the generous amount of flesh she had on show and the red lipstick and nail varnish, Diane manages to make this look cool and not trashy by scraping back her hair and accessorising with minimal jewellery.

