13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 18, 2009
1. LOTD 180809 Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger was chic as could be at the My One and Only premiere in the Hamptons, New York in a silver halter-neck dress decorated with on-tone flowers and drool-worthy strappy sandals.
August 18, 2009
2. LOTD 180809 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger's fashion magic struck again yesterday at the New York premiere of Inglourious Basterds, to which she wore an ultra-glam sequin-encrusted minidress and towering strappy black patent sandals. Despite the generous amount of flesh she had on show and the red lipstick and nail varnish, Diane manages to make this look cool and not trashy by scraping back her hair and accessorising with minimal jewellery.
August 18, 2009
3. LOTD 180809 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung was working her signature preppy cool at the New York screening of Inglourious Basterds in a buttoned-up shirt with a studded collar and a high-waisted skirt to show off those endless legs. As usual, Alexa gets it spot on with her accessories: chunky platforms and a chain-strap Chanel bag add to the sophisticated ensemble.
August 18, 2009
4. LOTD 180809 Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn was looking like a true rock chick at the New York screening of Inglourious Basterds in a Rocky Horror Picture Show T-shirt and a fitted leather pencil skirt. We're MAJORLY digging her cage-heel gold shoes, red lips Lulu Guinness clutch bag and platinum blonde bob.
August 18, 2009
5. LOTD 180809 Michelle Monaghan
The fashion-savvy Michelle Monaghan was working the power shoulder long before anyone else was and last night she really showed us how it was done at the New York premiere of Inglourious Basterds. The actress sported a navy blue fitted shift complete with sharp shoulders and a tailored waist and teamed the look with a pair of bandage-wrap sandals.
