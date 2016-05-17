13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 17, 2016
1. Poppy Delevingne Looks Mega Slinky In Roberto Cavalli Cruise
Poppy Delevingne looked tanned and uber glam in a high shine Roberto Cavalli dress at a Chopard event in Cannes.
-
May 17, 2016
2. Cheryl Goes For A VERY Different Look In Naeem Khan
Cheryl's been pretty bold with her Cannes wardrobe, switching her block colour BDs for Zuhair Murad's striped jumpsuit and this bright embroidered Naeem Khan dress.
-
May 17, 2016
3. Kate Moss Uber-Glammed Up In Vintage Halston
Kate Moss looked mega glam on the Cannes red carpet in a one shoulder vintage Halston dress.
-
May 17, 2016
4. Kendall Jenner's In Sheer Elie Saab Couture
Kendall's latest look has split opinion BIG time. Verdict?
-
May 17, 2016
5. K-Stew Polished Up In Chanel AW16
More polished than we've seen her at Cannes but K-Stew looked so hot at the Personal Shopper photocall in a v mini Chanel dress from the autumn winter 2016 collection.
May 17, 20161 of 5
Poppy Delevingne Looks Mega Slinky In Roberto Cavalli Cruise
Poppy Delevingne looked tanned and uber glam in a high shine Roberto Cavalli dress at a Chopard event in Cannes.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018