13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 17, 2013
1. Alexa Chung in Burberry at London Fashion Week
Alexa Chung worked Burberry’s must-have heart print at the J.W. Anderson Spring Summer 2014 fashion show at London Fashion Week, opting to style up her heart-print bag with a cosy white angora knit and leather skirt. Alexa’s obviously got her fashion week footwear sorted, as the new author has hardly taken her suede ankle boots off since fashion week started.
-
September 17, 2013
2. Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham at London Fashion Week
Victoria Beckham’s latest London Fashion Week look couldn’t have been any more hot off the runway, with the designer showcasing another outfit from her recent Victoria Beckham Spring Summer 2014 fashion show. Her sleek black tuxedo style suit complemented husband David Beckham’s sharp two piece perfectly, but the star of this look has to be David, sporting a new ‘Victoria’ tattoo – ahh.
-
September 17, 2013
3. Gwyneth Paltrow in Nicholas Kirkwood at Thanks For Sharing premiere
Gwyneth Paltrow worked her favourite red carpet colour at the Thanks For Sharing premiere, in a flared white midi dress. Adding Nicholas Kirkwood monochrome strappy platform sandals to her pristine dress, Gwynnie opted for her favourite beauty look – poker straight locks and bright red lippy.
-
September 17, 2013
4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in STARK at London Fashion Week
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley amped up the sex appeal at London Fashion Week, stepping out in this midriff-baring dress with gold button detail. The glamorous model worked a neat gold and black clutch from STARK with matching heels, and added a sweet baby pink mani to her va-va-voom outfit.
-
September 17, 2013
5. Miranda Kerr in Emilio Pucci in New York
We don’t know whether to be more jealous of Miranda Kerr’s amazing outfit, or the fact that she’s obviously still enjoying some summer sun, as she stepped out in a sheer panelled dress with aviator sunglasses and gladiator sandals in New York. Adding an edge to her angelic look with a studded teal Emilio Pucci bag, the model mum and entrepreneur added slim bangles and rings to finish her pretty outfit.
September 17, 20131 of 5
Alexa Chung in Burberry at London Fashion Week
Alexa Chung worked Burberry’s must-have heart print at the J.W. Anderson Spring Summer 2014 fashion show at London Fashion Week, opting to style up her heart-print bag with a cosy white angora knit and leather skirt. Alexa’s obviously got her fashion week footwear sorted, as the new author has hardly taken her suede ankle boots off since fashion week started.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018