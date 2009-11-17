13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 17, 2009
1. lotd 171109 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart pulled out all the stops for the world premiere of Twilight New Moon in Los Angeles last night. Arriving on the red carpet, the actress struck just the right balance between goth and glamour in her ethereal tulle Oscar de la Renta gown. The nude hue and bustier style are on trend but the whole look is very much her own, unique style.
November 17, 2009
2. Lotd 171109 Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley went for all-out shimmer in this silver bustier dress with tulip hem at the Twilight Premiere. The Dancing with the Stars presenter wore her hair in trademark tumbling waves and painted her nails inky black – perhaps a nod to the vampire flick?
November 17, 2009
3. lotd 171109 Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Parker was a scarlet lady in this liquid silk one-shouldered dress at the Hollywood Reporter's Philanthropist of the Year awards. The diminutive actress added some length to her legs with a pair of nude court shoes. A wavy updo finished the glamorous look.
November 17, 2009
4. 171109 Dakota Fanning New Moon
Dakota Fanning showed off her petite frame in a stunning Valentino lace minidress and dark, vampy nails.
November 17, 2009
5. lotd 171109, Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale went for bodycon style in this sharp-shouldered little black dress at the Hollywood Reporter's Philanthropist of the Year award. We love the embellishment at the waist and those gleaming nails!
