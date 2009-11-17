Kristen Stewart pulled out all the stops for the world premiere of Twilight New Moon in Los Angeles last night. Arriving on the red carpet, the actress struck just the right balance between goth and glamour in her ethereal tulle Oscar de la Renta gown. The nude hue and bustier style are on trend but the whole look is very much her own, unique style.

TWILIGHT NEW MOON PREMIERE! SEE KRISTEN, RPAX, TAYLOR AND MORE

SEE ALL THE PICS FROM THE TWILIGHT NEW MOON PROMO TOUR