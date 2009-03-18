13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 18, 2009
1. Lucy Liu LOTD 17/03/09Lucy sprang into the new season in a tangerine and cream colour-block frock at a photography exhibition in NYC. It's nice to know that although fashion is forward thinking, celebs are still relying on old favourites - the actress was championing designer Rachel Roy's ladylike frock from the autumn/winter 2008 collection.
March 18, 2009
2. Demi Moore LOTD 17/03/09The smouldering Demi was also looking summery in a canary yellow shift dress and cream accessories at the screening of her short film Streak, which premiered at the Miami Film Festival.
March 18, 2009
3. Diane Kruger LOTD 17/03/09Diane rocked up the Roberto Cavalli boutique opening in Paris in a coppery chainmail dress, metallic booties and a fluffy bolero.
March 18, 2009
4. Ginnifer Goodwin LOTD 17/03/09Ginnifer is fast becoming one of our fave fashionistas. Whether she's rocking a micro-mini Bottega Veneta dress or this elegant ruffled Yves Saint Laurent gown at the Metropolitan Opera Gala, she is picture perfect every time.
March 18, 2009
5. Gwyneth Paltrow LOTD 17/03/09Gwyn stuck to her winning formula of above-the-knee hemline and killer heels on a lunch date in London. As usual, we're drooling over the multi-strap heels.
